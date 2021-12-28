Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 128,673 shares.The stock last traded at $15.45 and had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4509 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 413,995 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,674,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,640,000 after buying an additional 335,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 190,385 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 266,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 62,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

