Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce $553.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $539.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $564.70 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $338.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of WAL traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $107.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.98 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 377,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after acquiring an additional 71,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,195,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.