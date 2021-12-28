Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair stock opened at $198.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.98 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.32. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,350 shares of company stock valued at $26,397,084 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Argus downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.