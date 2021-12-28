Warp Finance (WARP) Market Capitalization Tops $785,452.65

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $168.05 or 0.00351502 BTC on exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $785,452.65 and $132,040.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003659 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

