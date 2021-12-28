Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $1.00

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $78.44 million and $9.66 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,154,812 coins and its circulating supply is 78,433,780 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

