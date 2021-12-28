Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.7% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Walmart were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 109.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 43.6% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 16.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.89. The company had a trading volume of 65,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,378,473. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.32. The firm has a market cap of $393.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $51,011,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.