Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $13,126,454.94 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $13,126,454.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90.

On Monday, December 20th, S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57.

On Thursday, December 16th, S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65.

On Thursday, December 9th, S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total value of $97,118,450.22.

On Tuesday, December 7th, S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $42,821,520.95.

On Friday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78.

On Monday, November 29th, S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $142.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,260,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.32. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Walmart by 581.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 132,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 113,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 47,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

