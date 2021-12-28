Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 999 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

NULG opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22.

