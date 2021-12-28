Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,475 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 103,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $100.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.27.

