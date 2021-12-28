Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,842,000 after purchasing an additional 879,170 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,188,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,176,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 504,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares during the period.

NUSC opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

