Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 788 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,263,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 188.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,321,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.76 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $479.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $465.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.