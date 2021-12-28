Wade G W & Inc. Sells 10,909 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $41,541,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $1,326,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3,984.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $365.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

