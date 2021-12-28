Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 98 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after acquiring an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.38.

Shares of EL stock opened at $369.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $369.79. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.63.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

