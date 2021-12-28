Wade G W & Inc. Buys 905 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,613,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average of $75.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.