Wade G W & Inc. Buys 19,945 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 1,379.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after buying an additional 113,927 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,460,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,556,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 555,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,924,000 after buying an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,731,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $171.45 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $130.28 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.15 and its 200 day moving average is $163.84.

