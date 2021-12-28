Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of IHD opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.29. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.