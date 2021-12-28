Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.
Shares of IHD opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.29. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $8.71.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
