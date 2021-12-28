Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.

Shares of IHD opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.29. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund were worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

