Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Shares of SPXL stock opened at $145.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.69. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $145.62.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.