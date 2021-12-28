Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $459,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $275,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPRX stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

