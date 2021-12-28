Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 857 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,768,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

