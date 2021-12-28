Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a leading national provider of Staffing Services and Telecommunications and Information Solutions with a Fortune hundred customer base. Operating through a network of over three hundred Volt Services Group branch offices, the Staffing Services segment fulfills IT and other technical, commercial and industrial placement requirements of its customers, on both a temporary and permanent basis. The Telecommunications and Information Solutions businesses, which include the Telecommunications Services, Computer Systems and Telephone Directory segments, provide complete telephone directory production and directory publishing; a full spectrum of telecommunications construction, installation and engineering services; and advanced information and operator services systems for telephone companies. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOLT opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Volt Information Sciences has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,961 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

