Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

VOD opened at $15.16 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 413,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 148,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,999,000 after acquiring an additional 208,558 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,481,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

