Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Trading Up 4.2%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) shares were up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $42.86. Approximately 436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 902,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.