Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,478,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,069 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $110,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSH stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

