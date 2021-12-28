Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,477 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPCE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 31,238 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

SPCE stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.26. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

