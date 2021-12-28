Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $25.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. Truist raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.76 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

