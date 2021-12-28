VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Shares Up 2.4%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 522 ($7.02) and last traded at GBX 522 ($7.02). 91,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 298,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.86).

The firm has a market cap of £865.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 508.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 479.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

In other news, insider Peter Hames purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 523 ($7.03) per share, with a total value of £41,840 ($56,244.12).

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

