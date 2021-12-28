View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in View were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of View during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of View during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of View during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of View during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VIEW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. View, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

