Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,719,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,550 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Sirius XM worth $47,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 562,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 63,237 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 78,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Sirius XM by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIRI. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 92.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

