Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,739 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Concentrix worth $49,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNXC. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $182.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.76. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $96.44 and a 52 week high of $191.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.25.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,049,620. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

