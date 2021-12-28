Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Keysight Technologies worth $51,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after buying an additional 130,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after buying an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.47 and a 200 day moving average of $174.19. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $208.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

