Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $56.02 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 279,439 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of ICU Medical worth $56,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in ICU Medical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICUI stock opened at $239.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.21. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

