Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $54.41 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,047 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of FirstEnergy worth $54,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.