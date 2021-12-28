Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.21 Billion Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,206,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,393.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,461.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,440.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

