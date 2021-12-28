Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.21 Billion Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,206,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,393.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,461.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,440.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
