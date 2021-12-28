Viberate Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.72 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viberate has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $914,855.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00045082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

