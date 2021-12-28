Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.85.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of VRTX opened at $222.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 307,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 296.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 154,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

