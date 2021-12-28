Versor Investments LP Sells 16,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 73,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 387,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $332.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.