Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 850,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kraton by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kraton by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kraton by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

KRA opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93. Kraton Co. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $526.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

