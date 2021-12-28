Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 290,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000. American National Group comprises about 1.7% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Versor Investments LP owned about 1.08% of American National Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 123.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 49.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $188.44 on Tuesday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.38 and a 1-year high of $195.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

