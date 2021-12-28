Versor Investments LP Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 24.5% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 109.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $102.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

