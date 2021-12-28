Versor Investments LP Acquires 600,114 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 43,049.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,114 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up approximately 3.0% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Versor Investments LP owned 0.89% of Five9 worth $96,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 37.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.14.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $233,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,215,947. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

