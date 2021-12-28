Verso (VSO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Verso coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Verso has a market cap of $4.09 million and $77,196.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060406 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.93 or 0.07910116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00077502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,222.25 or 0.99913041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053950 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.