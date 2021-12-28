Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $1,914,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 181,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 165,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 21,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 77,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,422,805. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.