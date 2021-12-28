Verity & Verity LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.1% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.06. 25,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,709,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

