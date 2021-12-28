Verity & Verity LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $415.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $415.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.55 and its 200 day moving average is $337.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

