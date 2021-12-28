Verity & Verity LLC Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.11. 255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,286. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $139.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.