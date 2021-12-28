Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Northland Securities

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VECO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of VECO opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 1.38. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $177,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $1,180,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 306,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 89.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

