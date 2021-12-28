VeChain Price Hits $0.0937 on Top Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, VeChain has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $6.02 billion and approximately $392.19 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013388 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000148 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012424 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

