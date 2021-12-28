VAULT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,582.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for about $5.23 or 0.00010768 BTC on exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $1,582.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059778 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.62 or 0.07931082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00076536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.86 or 1.00499549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053185 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 505,985 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

