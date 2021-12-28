Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $84.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,450. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.